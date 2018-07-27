No consensus over proposed museum for all PMs at Nehru Memorial

Nehru Museum Memorial and Library in New Delhi Nehru Museum Memorial and Library in New Delhi

THE NEHRU Memorial Museum and Library Society could not reach a consensus at its 43rd annual general meeting Thursday over the proposed museum for all Prime Ministers, temporarily deferring the Centre’s plans to set up the museum on the NMML campus.

It is learnt that Home Minister Rajnath Singh, vice-president of the NMML Society, said consensus was necessary to make any amendment to the memorandum of association and rules and regulations governing the society.

In the meeting, Singh said he did not want any discord in the idea of having a museum for Prime Ministers and that he would like consensus. It was decided that the society will meet after a month or so and a wider concept note will be circulated among members.

Though NMML Director Shakti Sinha said soon after the meeting that the museum for all former Prime Ministers will be built within Teen Murti Bhavan complex, a concept note circulated on the proposed museum met with some opposition. “We will build a museum for all Prime Ministers in the 25 acre estate (Teen Murti Bhavan). This will be separate from the existing structure of the Nehru Memorial,” Sinha said.

At the meeting, sources said, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Karan Singh suggested that a new society be started for the project since the NMML campus would not be able to handle it, and it was not good to dilute the legacy of Nehru. However, Union ministers M J Akbar and Mahesh Sharma asserted there is no question of diluting the legacy of Nehru or touching the existing Nehru Memorial Museum and asked why there was objection when it was a separate building that is being proposed.

