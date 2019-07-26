No connection with transfer to Power Ministry; discussed VRS with PMO earlier: SC Garg

Former finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg Friday said there is no connection between his transfer from the Finance Ministry to Power Ministry and his VRS offer, as he had earlier discussed his voluntary retirement with the Prime Minister’s Office on July 18. “I had discussed my VRS (voluntary retirement) with the Prime Minister’s Office on July 18…much ahead of the transfer order. There is no connection between the two,” PTI quoted Garg as saying.

Advertising

Addressing a media briefing, Garg said the VRS proposal was sent much prior to the transfer order and he was grateful to the government for support.

When asked whether his VRS proposal is accepted by the government, he replied that there is a due process and the proposal is under consideration as it takes time.

Garg, occupying the senior-most office in the Ministry of Finance, was shifted to the Power Ministry on Wednesday. After the transfer, he announced that he has applied for voluntary retirement from service on Thursday. Earlier today, Garg took over as the new Power Secretary. The development took place a day after Parliamentary procedure for approval of the Union Budget for 2019-20 was completed.

Advertising

“Handed over charge of Economic Affairs today (Thursday). Learnt so much in the Finance Ministry and Economic Affairs Dept. Will take charge in Power Ministry tomorrow (Friday). Have also applied for Voluntary Retirement from the IAS with effect from 31st October,” Garg had tweeted on Thursday.

Garg was in charge of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA). As the DEA Secretary, he was in charge of fiscal policy, RBI-related matters, and was closely involved in the preparation of the Union Budget.

He came to the Centre in 2014 and was appointed Executive Director in the World Bank where he stayed till 2017. He was then appointed DEA Secretary in June 2017. In March 2019, Garg was elevated as the Finance Secretary following the retirement of A N Jha.