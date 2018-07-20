No-confidence motion: Shiv Sena skips session, will abstain from vote

Shiv Sena party leaders Uddhav Thackeray and his son, Aditya Thackeray. Sena has 18 MPs in the Lok Sabha. (Express Photo/File) Shiv Sena party leaders Uddhav Thackeray and his son, Aditya Thackeray. Sena has 18 MPs in the Lok Sabha. (Express Photo/File)

The Shiv Sena will abstain from participating in the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The party, which held a party meeting this morning in the Parliament complex, did not attend today’s session. The House is debating a no-confidence motion moved against the BJP-led NDA government. The BJD, as well, staged a walkout, thereby abstaining from the debate. A vote on the motion is scheduled at 6 pm.

Sena, in an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamna this morning, said the motion moved by the Opposition was not intended to bring down the government but put the ” Modi sarkar ” in the dock and whiplash it. The party noted that it was the second largest group in the NDA, and therefore, its stand would assume extraordinary significance today.

Shiv Sena MPs won't go to Lok Sabha and won't be present during voting on no confidence motion. Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has conveyed this to Sena's parliamentary committee, said Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena MP- reports @vishwas_01.@IndianExpress — Rashmi Rajput (@RashmiRajput123) July 20, 2018

Look ahead, the editorial added that questions will be raised regarding unity within the Opposition. It will be UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s responsibility to keep the Opposition united, it added.

The no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha is the first in 15 years — the last was admitted by Sonia Gandhi against prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It is the 27th no-confidence motion in India’s Parliamentary history.

Sena has 18 MPs in the Lok Sabha.

