No-confidence motion: Shiv Sena, BJD to abstain from voting, Lok Sabha strength down to 497

As the Lok Sabha Friday took up the debate on the no-trust vote against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government, the Biju Janata dal (BJD) walked out of the lower house and BJP’s ally Shiv Sena informed they will not attend the proceedings.

In the 534-member House, the ruling NDA has the support of 315 MPs and the UPA 63. The focus today was on the Shiv Sena , BJD, AIADMK and TRS, which have 18, 19, 37 and 11 MPs, respectively. With the Shiv Sena and the BJD skipping the session, the number of MPs in the house is now down to 497, i.e., 534- (18+19). The ruling dispensation requires 249 votes to defeat the motion.

Of the NDA’s 315 MPs, the BJP has 274, including Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, the Shiv Sena has 18, the Lok Janshakti Party has 6, the Shiromani Akali Dal has 4, RLSP has 3, and other small parties total to 10 seats in Lok Sabha.

OF UPA’s 63 members, the Congress has 48, the NCP has 7, RJD 4, IUML 2 and JMM 2 totalling 63.

Also, regional parties AIADMK has 37 MPs in the House, the Trinamool Congress has 34, TDP has 16 MPs, TRS has 11, CPM has 9, Samajwadi Party has 7, AAP has four, YSR Congress Party has 4, AIUDF has 3 and 12 other MPs from smaller parties taking the total to 156.

The numbers above still indicate that it is quite certain the vote of no-confidence against the Modi government will fall.

Several regional parties have not come out in support of either the government or the Opposition and have chosen to take a neutral stand and may perhaps abstain during voting.

Shiv Sena said it will not attend Lok Sabha today and won’t be a part of the no-confidence motion against the government. “Absolutely not. We haven’t even signed our attendance,” Anandrao Adsul, Lok Sabha MP of the Shiv Sena said.

While, a BJD MP announced that the party will not be participating in the debate citing the discussion was “fruitless” for the people of Odisha. “The last UPA government and the current NDA government have not helped the people of Odisha so we don’t see the point of participating in this debate.”

