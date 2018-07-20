No-confidence motion in Lok Sabha: Shiv Sena says no whip issued, still to decide stand

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray is the editor of the party’s mouthpiece Saamna (Express Photo/Prashant Nadkar/File) Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray is the editor of the party’s mouthpiece Saamna (Express Photo/Prashant Nadkar/File)

The Shiv Sena on Friday said it had not issued any whip to its party MPs regarding the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government. Sena mouthpiece Saamna, in a front page report quoting party MP Arvind Sawant, said the Sena had not issued any whip to MPs. Sena’s stand will be announced by party chief Uddhav Thackeray this morning, the report said.

The report said the political landscape was agog with speculation as to what stand the Sena would take regarding the no-confidence motion. The Sena said it was the second largest group in the BJP-led NDA and therefore its stand had assumed extraordinary significance. The report said all the MPs will remain present during no-confidence motion.

Follow LIVE UPDATES on the no-confidence motion in Parliament

In the editorial, Uddhav, who is the paper’s editor, said the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition was not intended to bring down the government but put the ” Modi sarkar ” in the dock and whiplash it.

The editorial said after the no-confidence vote, questions will be asked whether the Opposition will remain united. It will be Sonia Gandhi’s responsibility to keep the Opposition united, it added.

Also read: After 15 years, Lok Sabha debates a motion of no-confidence today. What is this Parliamentary test?

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd