No-confidence motion: Hooda asks Governor to convene House

Bhupinder singh Hooda

Stating that he intends to move a no-confidence motion against the BJP-JJP government in Haryana, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has written to Governor SN Arya requesting him to convene an “emergent” session of the Vidhan Sabha.

“I will move the no-confidence motion on very first day of the session. If the government is ready (with numbers), it must agree to the floor test,” Hooda said.

Hooda, also the Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly, said he was yet to hear back from the Governor. “Several JJP MLAs are vociferously criticising the government and are standing in support of the farmers,” he said.

