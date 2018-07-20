No-confidence motion: BJD walks out of Lok Sabha, says discussion ‘fruitless’ for Odisha

Naveen Patnaik-led BJD decided to walk out of Lok Sabha and abstain from voting in the no-confidence motion Naveen Patnaik-led BJD decided to walk out of Lok Sabha and abstain from voting in the no-confidence motion

BJD’s Lok Sabha MPs walked out of Lok Sabha right before Friday’s debate on the no-confidence motion against the NDA government, citing the discussion was “fruitless” for the people of Odisha.

Minutes before the discussion, BJD’s Parliamentary Party Leader in the Lok Sabha Bhartruhari Mahtab addressed Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. “The Centre, in the last fourteen years, has been unfair to the people of Odisha. This includes 10 years of the UPA government and four years of the NDA government. We hold this discussion fruitless for the people of Odisha”, Mahatab said and walked out. All BJD MPs followed him out of the House.

On Thursday, while BJD MPs in public said that the party will decide its vote on the no-confidence motion right before voting on Friday, some lawmakers had privately stated that the Polavaram issue makes it “unlikely that the party will support a no-confidence motion initiated by TDP lawmakers from Andhra Pradesh”. “We feel very badly regarding the manner in which the TDP has colluded with the Centre (over Polavaram)”, said one of BJD’s senior MPs.

On Thursday, BJD Parliamentary Party (BJDPP) met for an hour-long discussion on the no-confidence motion and discussed strategy for the monsoon session. Later, BJD MP Prasanna Patsani told the press that the CM has asked all MPs to attend Parliament for the vote and Patnaik’s decision, expected on Friday (morning), will be followed.

Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have been at loggerheads over the multi-purpose irrigation project over the Godavari and its tributaries. Last week, Naveen Patnaik wrote to Prime Minister Modi to stop construction until all pending issues are resolved. “Construction of embankments requires diversion of forest land and will adversely impact tribal villages and the tribal population in Malkangiri district”, he wrote. In April, the ruling BJD held a major demonstration against the Polvaram project in six districts in southern Odisha.

The Odisha government’s stance on Polavaram has been supported by state units of BJP and Congress. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has stated that Odisha’s concerns should be addressed. In a reply to a Lok Sabha question, MoS Water Resources, River Development and Ganga rejuvenation Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday the Polavaram project, which is due for completion by end of next year, is more than half complete.

BJD’s 19 MPs in Lok Sabha make it the fifth largest party in the Lower House. The party’s walkout lowers the number of votes, required by the government to defeat the motion.

