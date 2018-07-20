AAP comes out in support of Rahul-Modi hug during parliament debate

Rahul Gandhi hugged Modi during the parliament debate followed by a wink on the action. (Photo Courtesy: Lok Sabha) Rahul Gandhi hugged Modi during the parliament debate followed by a wink on the action. (Photo Courtesy: Lok Sabha)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Friday came out in support of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha, saying in Parliament policies should be opposed, not individuals. Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that the prime minister often hugs the heads of foreign countries so what was wrong about Gandhi hugging him in Parliament.

“Parliament is the biggest temple of democracy where policies should be opposed, not individuals. But the BJP people do not like hugs, they believe in abuse,” Singh claimed.

After firing salvos at Modi during the debate of on the no-confidence motion against the government, Gandhi walked up to the prime minister and gave him a hug that amused the entire House.

Singh said the opposition parties were not attempting to pull down the Modi government, instead, they were trying to “expose” its “anti-people” policies through the no-confidence motion.

The AAP had issued a whip for its Lok Sabha MPs from Punjab to vote in favour of the no-confidence motion by opposition parties. The party has four Lok Sabha MPs from the state, including Dharmvir Gandhi and HS Khalsa who were suspended for anti-party activities.

“The Modi government had lost the confidence of every section of the society, including farmers and youths, while unemployment and price rise have broken all the records. It may pass arithmetics test but how will it win back the confidence of the public,” Singh questioned.

