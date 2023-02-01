No compulsion, but new tax regime more attractive, says Sitharaman after Budget 2023

Hours after tabling the Budget 2023-24 in Parliament, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the central government has made the new tax regime more attractive for taxpayers and insisted that there is no compulsion to migrate to the new system.

Addressing a press conference, Sitharaman said: “We are not compelling anybody. Those who want to remain in the old tax regime can still remain there. But the new one is attractive because it gives a greater rebate. It also provides for simplified and smaller slabs, lower rates of taxation and also slabs which are nicely broken down.”

This year’s Budget has brought in a slew of changes in the optional tax regime, which was introduced in 2020-21. As per the changes, no tax would be levied on people with annual income of up to Rs 7 lakh under the new tax regime. While an individual will have to forego exemptions and deductions on investments in the new tax regime, the finance minister has allowed a standard deduction of Rs 50,000 in it.

However, it made no changes for those who continue in the old regime that provides for tax exemptions and deductions on investments and expenses such as HRA. The old tax regime provides for a similar standard deduction of Rs 50,000 and no tax on income up to Rs 5 lakh.

She further stated the country has been waiting for a direct tax regime which is simplified and easy in compliance. “The ultimate interest is to make the simpler (new) regime more attractive,” Sitharaman added.

As per the revamped new tax regime:

Rs 0-3 lakh: Nil

Rs 3-6 lakh: 5 per cent

Rs 6-9 lakh: 10 per cent

Rs 9-12 lakh: 15 per cent

Rs 12-15 lakh: 20 per cent

Over Rs 15 lakh: 30 per cent

The move is aimed at incentivising people to shift to the new tax regime, which has not seen much traction since launch in FY21.

The government, meanwhile, also proposed to reduce highest surcharge rate from 37 per cent to 25 per cent in new tax regime.

Advertisement

Sitharaman, while presenting the present government’s last full-fledged budget before next year’s Lok Sabha elections, also announced one of the biggest hikes in capital spending in the past while staying fiscally prudent. Sitharaman’s fifth straight budget comes at a time when the economy is slowing due to global headwinds and there is a need for increased spending on social sectors as well as ramping up incentives for local manufacturing.

Union Budget 2023: All you need to know