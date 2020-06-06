No clarity on Haj from Saudi, committee to refund 100% on cancellations

It said “only a few weeks are left for the preparatory work in India, for Haj 2020, yet Saudi authorities have not communicated any further development”.(AP Photo/Amr Nabil) It said “only a few weeks are left for the preparatory work in India, for Haj 2020, yet Saudi authorities have not communicated any further development”.(AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

In the absence of any information from Saudi Arabia regarding the Haj trip this year, India’s Haj Committee has decided to refund anyone who had paid advance for it.

In a circular issued on Friday, signed by its CEO Maqsood Ahmed Khan, the Haj Committee said that Saudi Arabia had informed on March 13 that preparations for the Haj for this year should be “temporarily halt(ed)”. It said “only a few weeks are left for the preparatory work in India, for Haj 2020, yet Saudi authorities have not communicated any further development”.

It said that after several inquiries were received and many people expressed concern, it has decided to refund the full amount to any pilgrim who wishes to cancel it and had paid the advance for Haj, and will need to fill up a form, which can be taken from the Haj Committee’s website.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd