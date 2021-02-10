scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Latest news

No civilian aware of move to abrogate Article 370: Govt to RS

The Central government got the approval of Parliament on August 5, 2019 for the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.

By: PTI | New Delhi | February 10, 2021 1:02:27 pm
Article 370, Article 370 scrapped, Pakistan on Article 370, Imran Khan, Article 370 removed, jammu and kashmirTight security in Jammu and Kashmir

The government on Wednesday denied that civilians, including a journalist, were privy to information related to the abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central government got the approval of Parliament on August 5, 2019 for the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.

‘No sir,’ Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy told the Rajya Sabha when asked whether civilians, including a journalist, were privy to knowledge about the abrogation of Article 370 prior to the information being shared with Parliament on August 5, 2019.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 10: Latest News

Advertisement
X