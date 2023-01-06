scorecardresearch
No Chinese toy maker has ISI certification, says BIS chief

Pramod Kumar Tiwari says people can complain if they come across a made-in-China toy; the BIS licence is mandatory for all toy makers.

As per the Ministry of Commerce and Industry's Toys (Quality Control) Order 2020, all toy manufacturers are required to get a BIS licence. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
No Chinese toy maker has ISI certification, says BIS chief
About 160 Chinese toy makers approached the Bureau of Indian Standards for the ISI certification in the past two years but none were granted the licence, a top official said Friday.

Pramod Kumar Tiwari, director-general of the BIS, said, “No Chinese toy manufacturer has been granted a BIS licence till date”.

Addressing a press conference, Tiwari said that about 1,000 toy manufacturers have BIS licences in India. Out of these, 982 are domestic manufacturers and 29 foreign companies.

Most of the foreign toy makers in India–14 firms–are from Vietnam, he said. “If you come across any seller selling a made-in-China toy, you can register a complaint with the BIS,” Tiwari said.

As per the Ministry of Commerce and Industry’s Toys (Quality Control) Order 2020, all toy manufacturers are required to get a BIS licence. The order came into force on January 1, 2021.

Tiwari said that about 160 Chinese toy makers had applied for BIS licences since January 2021 but none of them had been granted one because they could not complete the due procedure.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 19:45 IST
