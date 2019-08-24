No chatting: Kathua DC to WhatsApp group admins

To check rumour-mongering on social media, Kathua Deputy Commissioner Dr Raghav Langer has asked administrators of all WhatsApp groups to immediately block chatting by members for two months.

In an order issued by Langer, all WhatsApp groups admins have been asked to switch the groups to the setting ‘Only admin can send message’ starting Friday till October 21.

He has also asked them to get their groups registered with the concerned police station. In case of circulation of any fake news on the group, the admin shall immediately delete it and inform the police, according to the new norms.

When contacted, Langer said that he has passed the order as a precautionary measure.

When pointed out that mobile internet services are suspended across the state, he said that still some people were using social media apps through broadband.