No changes in ITR forms, software utility being updated, clarifies CBDT

Issuing clarification on reports of taxpayers facing difficulties in filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) due to “large-scale changes” in the forms, the CBDT said only the utility software had been updated.

“CBDT today clarified that no changes have been made in any of the Income-tax Return (ITR) forms incl ITR-2 & ITR-3 since the notification made on April 01, on the 1st day of Assessment Year(AY) 2019-20,” IT department said in a tweet. It further maintained that the utility software for e-filing of all ITR forms was released long back and had been duly updated.

“The software utility for e-filing of all ITR forms was released long back: for ITR-2 on May 2 and ITR-3 on May 10, 2019. Software utility update is a dynamic process, done continuously based on feedback received from users, to ease e-filing,” the tax body said.

The department also stated that the dynamic updates of the software do not hamper the filing of ITR and instead it facilitates in the process. “It is further clarified that updating of utility doesn’t hamper filing of ITR as taxpayers are allowed to file using utility which is available at that point of time. More than 85 lakh taxpayers have filed ITRs in ITR-1 by using said utility which has also undergone update later,” it added.

“The assertion that numerous changes have been made in ITR-2 and ITR-3 on July 11, 2019, does not give a correct picture. The impression that the taxpayers are not able to file a return due to changes in ITR form is also not correct as more than 1.38 crore taxpayers have already filed their returns by using the utility released till date,” the IT department said.

Even though the utility is being updated regularly to provide ease to taxpayers, the returns filed by using the previous version of utility will also continue to remain valid, the department further added.