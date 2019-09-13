No change in list of places for which foreign journalists need govt permission: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said there has been no change in the list of places for which foreign journalists need government permission to visit.

Advertising

Foreign journalists require to take permission from the government to visit any part of Jammu and Kashmir, all northeastern states, restricted areas and protected places, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

He said he wanted to clarify this in the wake of media reports which claimed that new areas had been included in this list.

There has been no inclusion of any new areas under this rule, he said.

Advertising

Kumar also dismissed as “false” a media report on a foreign journalist being asked to leave Assam.

Hitting out at an article in foreign media on the situation in Kashmir after abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, he said it is an attempt to project the situation in one police station area in Srinagar as representative of the region.