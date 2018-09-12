No change in date of local body polls, says J&K Chief Secretary

The Chief Secretary’s statement comes amid reports that polls might be deferred till next year. (Representational Image) The Chief Secretary’s statement comes amid reports that polls might be deferred till next year. (Representational Image)

Municipal and panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held on time, Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanya said Wednesday.

“There would be no change in the date of polls,” Subrahmanyam told reporters on the sidelines of an official function at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC).

The Chief Secretary’s statement comes amid reports that the civic polls in the state might be deferred till next year.

The municipal elections in the state are slated to start from October 1. The polls would be conducted in four phases from October 1 to October 5. The panchayat polls, on the other hand, would be conducted in eight phases from November 8 to December 4.

Two major political parties, the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have already announced that they would boycott the municipal and panchayat polls. Though the Congress is yet to take a final decision on participation or otherwise in the polls, it has said the situation is not conducive for holding polls.

