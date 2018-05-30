No ceasefire, only suspension of ops in Jammu-Kashmir, says Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) Rajnath Singh in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said there were no instructions from the government on ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir but only a suspension of operations during Ramzan, with instructions to resume operations in case of any terror activity.

Addressing the media in Lucknow on the completion of four years of the NDA government, Singh said Ramzan is a pious festival but the hands of security forces and Army personnel have not been tied — and as soon as there was an attack, forces killed five militants.

He said: “Main spasht kar dena chahta hoon ki yeh ceasefire nehin hai, suspension of operation hai Ramzan ke dauran. Ramzan minorities ka, Muslim samaj ka, ek pavitra tyohar hota hai. Iss baat ko dhyan rakh-kar yeh suspension of operation kiya gaya tha…. Lekin yeh bhi spasht roop se kaha gaya thha ki agar koi aatankwadi vardat hoti hai toh hum iss operation ko resume karenge (I want to make it clear that this is not a ceasefire in J&K, but suspension of operation during Ramzan, which is an important festival for the minority community. It was clarified earlier that security operations will resume operations in case of a militancy-related incident).”

“Humne suraksha walon ka, apne sena ke jawanon ka haath baandh ke nahi rakha hai (We have not tied the hands of our security forces),” Singh said.

Quoting a study conducted by the Home Ministry, Singh said that compared to 1997, incidents of insurgency reduced by 85 per cent and the rate of security forces and civilian casualties reduced by 96 per cent in 2017 in J&K. He also invoked former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and said he was the man behind India’s “mobile revolution”.

