No breakthrough in India-China talks on eastern Ladakh yet

India is engaged in talks with China, focusing on a path to resolve outstanding issues in eastern Ladakh that involves disengagement, de-escalation and some degree of stability in the border areas for overall improvement in the ties, the Ministry of External Affairs said Thursday.

The ministry’s spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India has been looking at this “graded process” to restore peace and tranquillity along the border for progress in bilateral relations.

“Our point has been that if you can resolve the issues, particularly on disengagement, that would help in de-escalation and restoration of peace and tranquillity along the LAC in the Western sector. That would be the right step towards enabling progress in bilateral relations,” Bagchi said.

However, the 16th round of military talks that took place on Sunday failed to make any breakthrough.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi are set to attend a meeting of foreign ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Uzbekistan on July 28 and 29. There is a possibility of a bilateral meeting between the two ministers on the sidelines of the SCO meet.

The spokesperson added that India is engaged with China through diplomatic and military talks to resolve the pending issues from its perspective and to ensure disengagement, de-escalation and having some degree of stability and normalcy in the border areas.

The two sides issued a joint statement after Sunday’s talks. Bagchi, while referring to the statement, said that both sides had a “frank” and in-depth exchange of views.