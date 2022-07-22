scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

No breakthrough in India-China talks on eastern Ladakh yet

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi are set to attend a meeting of foreign ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Uzbekistan on July 28 and 29.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: July 22, 2022 9:59:22 am
eastern ladakh dispute, india china broder issue, india china newsA ceremonial Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) on ‘Chinese National Day’ held at Chinese BPM hut at Moldo in Eastern Ladakh in 2020. (ANI Photo)

India is engaged in talks with China, focusing on a path to resolve outstanding issues in eastern Ladakh that involves disengagement, de-escalation and some degree of stability in the border areas for overall improvement in the ties, the Ministry of External Affairs said Thursday.

The ministry’s spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India has been looking at this “graded process” to restore peace and tranquillity along the border for progress in bilateral relations.

“Our point has been that if you can resolve the issues, particularly on disengagement, that would help in de-escalation and restoration of peace and tranquillity along the LAC in the Western sector. That would be the right step towards enabling progress in bilateral relations,” Bagchi said.

However, the 16th round of military talks that took place on Sunday failed to make any breakthrough.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam freePremium
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unityPremium
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unity
In IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD, pool shallow over the yearsPremium
In IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD, pool shallow over the years
Explained: For future dollar expenses, should you invest in US markets now?Premium
Explained: For future dollar expenses, should you invest in US markets now?
Read |One dead, 18 labourers missing from strategic road construction site near Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi are set to attend a meeting of foreign ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Uzbekistan on July 28 and 29. There is a possibility of a bilateral meeting between the two ministers on the sidelines of the SCO meet.

The spokesperson added that India is engaged with China through diplomatic and military talks to resolve the pending issues from its perspective and to ensure disengagement, de-escalation and having some degree of stability and normalcy in the border areas.

Also Read |16th round of military talks: India, China to maintain stability on the ground

The two sides issued a joint statement after Sunday’s talks. Bagchi, while referring to the statement, said that both sides had a “frank” and in-depth exchange of views.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Not consulted on Margaret Alva, so will skip V-P poll: TMC

Not consulted on Margaret Alva, so will skip V-P poll: TMC

200 crore vaccine doses is story of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Mandaviya

200 crore vaccine doses is story of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Mandaviya

Congress's G-23 leaders stand in solidarity with Sonia Gandhi  
Delhi Confidential

Congress's G-23 leaders stand in solidarity with Sonia Gandhi  

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.39 m throw in first attempt
World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.39 m throw in first attempt

Sri Lanka crisis: 9 held after raid at protest camp; military to recover secretariat from protesters
Live Updates

Sri Lanka crisis: 9 held after raid at protest camp; military to recover secretariat from protesters

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Ranil Wickremesinghe and his relationship with the Rajapaksas
Explained

Ranil Wickremesinghe and his relationship with the Rajapaksas

Premium
SC allows abortion at 24 weeks: Can’t deny it to unmarried woman

SC allows abortion at 24 weeks: Can’t deny it to unmarried woman

Day after Dinesh Khatik called it ‘quits’, he meets CM Yogi

Day after Dinesh Khatik called it ‘quits’, he meets CM Yogi

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill
Explained

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill

Ranveer Singh poses nude for magazine, fans say 'love confidence'

Ranveer Singh poses nude for magazine, fans say 'love confidence'

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement