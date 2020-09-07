No break in Covid surge: Four UP districts push the infection curve to all-time high

The surge in the coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh continued this week with over 40,000 new cases added in the last seven days – the highest in a week so far – with Sunday reporting the highest increase in a day– 6777.

The surge in the new infection made it sure that the weekly average growth rate – 2.57% – did not show any remarkable dip with a doubling rate of 27 days.

The rise in the new cases pushed the number of active cases to 61,625 – an all-time high.

The weekly increase in the death cases also remained exactly the same as that of the previous week – 497 deaths in the last seven days. With this, the death count has reached close to 3,920, of which 77 were reported since Saturday.

The only positive trend in the data is related to the number of patients recovered, which has now crossed the 2 lakh mark and ended at 2,00,738 maintaining the recovery rate at 75.4 per cent. While the state has reported 2,66,283 positive cases so far, 6777 of them were added in the last 24 hours.

As suggested by the data provided by the state health department, the massive increase in the number of cases is a result of the worsening situation in the top four affected districts – Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur. All have recorded more than 10,000 positive cases till date with Lucknow the worst-hit, recording 32,499 positive cases till date. Among the rest, Kanpur Nagar has recorded 17,088 positive cases, Prayagaraj 11,594 and Gorakhpur 10,920 cases in total.

In the last seven days, all these four districts added more to their caseloads as compared to the previous weeks.

Lucknow added 5,643 cases last week, more than 600 cases from the previous week’s surge. Similarly, Kanpur Nagar added 2,549 cases in the last seven days, more than the previous week’s surge of 2,051.

Even Varanasi added more cases than the previous week. Last week, the district had added 1,102 cases, this week ending Sunday, it added over 1,350 cases.

Consequently, these districts are also on the top four in terms of active cases. While the active case count in Lucknow is 8,542, Kanpur Nagar 3,889, followed by 3480 in Prayagraj and 2,902 in Gorakhpur. Varanasi too has more than 2,000 active cases.

In terms of the death count, the same five districts are among the top five. While Kanpur Nagar has the highest deaths at 481, second in the list is Lucknow with 437 deaths followed by 183 in Varanasi, 180 in Prayagraj and 154 in Gorakhpur.

Out of the total 75 districts in the state, only seven has reported less than a thousand persons infected with the coronavirus. The districts are Ambedkar Nagar, Baghpat, Chitrakoot, Shravasti, Hamirpur, Hathras and Mahoba.

Despite setting up new records in testing count, the test-positivity rate has risen to 4%.

