No BJP MLA from Rajasthan has come to Gujarat fearing Cong govt: Paatil

Gujarat BJP chief C R Paatil.

Gujarat BJP chief C R Paatil, on Monday, said that no BJP MLA from Rajasthan has come to Gujarat out of fear of the Congress government there and that they may have come for religious or personal reasons. When further prodded on the issue, Paatil said that certain things are part of “political strategy” and not meant to be declared publicly.

Paatil was addressing mediapersons at the party’s headquarters in Gandhinagar at Shree Kamalam to welcome the Gujarat government’s decision to announce the Kisan Sahay Yojana.

When asked if some BJP MLAs from Rajasthan had come to Gujarat and hidden somewhere in the state, Paatil said, “There is no need for any MLA to come and hide (in Gujarat). If some MLAs have come on their volition for darshan and you consider it as if they have hidden somewhere, then it is incorrect. Gujarat’s law and order situation is such that nobody is required to hide.”

Asked why some BJP MLAs have come to Gujarat, Paatil said, “Nobody has come while leaving Rajasthan. It is not in my knowledge if any (BJP) MLA has come to Gujarat while leaving Rajasthan. I certainly believe that any MLA can come on a leisure tour, to visit Somnath (temple) or relatives here.”

When further prodded regarding how come he didn’t know about some BJP MLAs camping in Gujarat, Paatil said, “In political strategy, everything is not to be said in public. And so, if you are expecting a (certain) answer to the question, it should not be.”

Six BJP MLAs from Rajasthan had come to Porbandar in Gujarat last week on Saturday, from where they had gone to Somnath. After staying at a VIP guesthouse of Shri Somnath Trust that manages the temple, the six had left for an undisclosed location early Sunday morning.

At Porbandar, one of the six MLAs, Nirmal Kumawat had said that the Congress government in Rajasthan was “harassing” Opposition MLAs and that they had come for darshan of Lord Shiva at Somnath to escape the alleged harassment.

On Monday, too, speculations were rife that around 20 BJP MLAs from Rajasthan had camped at a resort in the Sasan-Gir region.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.