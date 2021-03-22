‘No bigger traitors’: Mamata targets Sisir Adhikari, family

Lashing out at the family, Mamata Banerjee said she was to blame for not recognising the “traitors”.

West bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday lashed out at former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sisir Adhikari for joining the BJP, and labelled him and his family “traitors”.

The Kanthi MP joined the saffron party in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Egra in Purba Medinipur district.

The parliamentarian’s son, Suvendu Adhikari, who was once considered to be Banerjee’s lieutenant, joined the Opposition party last December and is contesting the state election from Nandigram against the Chief Minister.

Another son, Soumendu Adhikari, has also joined the saffron party.

“There was a time when I used to love him a lot, respect him a lot. I had given them [the Adhikaris] a hand-painted Maa Tara painting for their home. But that traitor has now joined hands with the BJP. Also, he said we were on good terms [referring to the BJP and Sisir Adhikari] from 2014. Imagine! There cannot be bigger traitors than them [the Adhikaris],” Mamata Banerjee said at a rally in Kanthi South. She addressed two more public meetings in the district.

She added, “It was good riddance that they have left her camp as there is no place for such traitors in our party. We are not affected by such people leaving our party.”

The Chief Minister claimed the Adhikaris, who wield considerable influence in the region, never allowed her to visit places such as Kanthi, Egra and Potashpur. “As if this was their zamindari. Now, nobody can stop me from coming here. Now, I am free. I will come here regularly.”

Lashing out at the family, Banerjee said she was to blame for not recognising the “traitors”. She added, “I am a fool that I didn’t recognise them. I do not know but people say their empire is worth Rs 5,000 crore and they will use the money to buy votes. But do not vote for them.”

The Chief Minister also accused the Adhikari family of taking credit for all the development work she did.

Banerjee told TMC workers to ensure goons from outside do not enter the area.

“Ahead of the election, if any goons want to enter, do not allow them. Even if they enter through a central government agency, do not allow them to enter. If they block village roads, register your objection so that people can exercise their franchise,” the TMC chief added.

Banerjee asked the party workers to keep an eye on the voting machine round the clock in shifts, saying, “In groups of 20-30 people keep a watch, ensure that they do not mix things into tea coffee or biryani and loot your vote.”