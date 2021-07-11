No berth for Pritam Munde Khade, 14 BJP office bearers quit in Beed

Devendra Fadnavis said all decisions regarding a Cabinet berth are taken by the central leadership of the BJP. (File Photo)

Fourteen office-bearers of BJP in Beed district resigned on Saturday in protest against the non-inclusion of MP Pritam Munde Khade in the Union council of ministers.

The 14 include Beed BJP district general secretary Sarjerao Tandale and district youth wing vice-president Vivek Pakhre. Several members of the district zilla parishad and panchayat samiti have also resigned.

Tandale said, “What is the point of continuing in the organisation if our leader is not honoured? Thousands of party workers were waiting to see Pritam Munde Khade get Union Cabinet berth. We were shattered when her name did not feature in ministerial list.”

A BJP insider said that what has irked the followers is the party’s decision to make BJP leader Bhagwat Karad a MoS. Karad, a close associate who was groomed by the late Gopinath Munde, represents Vanjara community, which comes under the OBC category. He hails from Aurangabad in Marathwada. Khade and her elder sister Pritam Munde — national BJP secretary — also belong to Vanjara community and represent Beed in Marathwada.

The party’s decision to empower Karad has sent a message that BJP is trying to built a parallel OBC leadership in Marathawada to check Khade and Munde.

Following the resignations, Munde told mediapersons on Friday: “We share a very cordial bond with our supporters. It is a long lasting relationship not based on power or post. They are hurt…”