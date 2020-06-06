‘No benefits’: Oxford stops enrollment for HCQ arm

The Recovery Trial had continued to recruit patients for the HCQ arm even after WHO paused it last month following a paper in The Lancet, which now stands retracted. (AP) The Recovery Trial had continued to recruit patients for the HCQ arm even after WHO paused it last month following a paper in The Lancet, which now stands retracted. (AP)

Even as WHO restarted the hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) arm of the Solidarity Trial, investigators for the Recovery Trial at Oxford University have announced that they would stop enrollment for its HCQ arm as no benefits have been found from the drug.

India continues use HCQ for prophylaxis and treatment of Covid-19. All eyes will now be on the Solidarity Trial.

Peter Horby, professor of Emerging Infectious Diseases and Global Health in Nuffield Department of Medicine, Oxford University, and chief investigator of the trial, said: “HCQ and chloroquine have received a lot of attention and have been used very widely to treat Covid patients despite the absence of any good evidence. The Recovery Trial has shown that HCQ is not an effective treatment in patients hospitalised with Covid-19. Although it is disappointing that this treatment has been shown to be ineffective, it does allow us to focus care and research on more promising drugs.”

“We have concluded that there is no beneficial effect of HCQ in patients hospitalised with Covid-19. We have therefore decided to stop enrolling participants to the HCQ arm of the Recovery trial with immediate effect…,” Horby added.

