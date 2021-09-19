No bearing on agitation, say farm leaders

AT A time when protests against the farm laws are in full swing and Punjab is on the brink of elections, the political upheaval caused by Capt Amarinder Singh’s sudden resignation as chief minister has taken the farmers and their leadership by surprise. However, several farmer leaders of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) said this may have no effect on the agitation.

Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan, general secretary, BKU (Ugrahan), the largest farm union of the state, said, “All political parties are their enemies, though main enemy is BJP. And when enemies are fighting among themselves, the morale of farmers is getting a boost. If at all President’s rule is enforced and Centre interferes in the state, farmers’ confidence will remain as upbeat as ever before.”

Bharti Kisan Union (Rajewal) president Balbir Singh Rajewal, said, “The inter and inter-party tussle has no bearing on the farmers’ agitation. The Punjab government too has only amended laws over the three central laws which was a kind of acceptance of the Government of India’s interference in state subjects.”

Bharti Kisan Union (BKU) Dakaunda, general secretary Jagmohan Singh said: “The ruling Congress has been creating destabilisation in the state which is uncalled for when just 4-5 months are left for the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections…this upheaval may lead to President’s rule in the state which is not good for our agitation because it will increase the central government’s interference in the state.”

“It would have been better to dissolve the Vidhan Sabha,” said Satnam Singh Sahni, general secretary, BKU Doaba.