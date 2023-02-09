scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
No bar on Muslim women offering namaz at mosques: AIMPLB in Supreme Court

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court Wednesday stating that there is no prohibition on Muslim women offering namaz in mosques. However, intermingling between genders is prohibited in mosques, it said.

The AIMPLB affidavit is in response to a petition filed by a Pune-based activist, advocate Farha Anwar Hussain Shaikh, seeking a direction that the alleged practices of prohibition of entry of Muslim women into mosques in India are illegal and unconstitutional.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the personal law board said: “The Board is consistent with its opinion in terms of Islamic texts that there is no prohibition on Muslim women entering Mosques and offering namaz or for congregational prayers. However, free intermixing of genders in the same line or common space is not in conformity with the position prescribed in Islam and that needs to be taken care of by segregation of space within the premises by the management committee, if possible.”

