No attempt to introduce AI in decision-making process, says CJI Bobde

CHIEF Justice of India (CJI) S A Bobde on Saturday said the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in administration of justice wouldn’t interfere with the decision-making process.

The CJI made the point at an event organised by the High Court Bar Association (HCBA) of Nagpur. Justice Bobde was a member of the Nagpur Bar several years ago.

Referring to the cautionary words in the speech by former CJI R M Lodha, who presided over the function, on use of AI, Justice Bobde said, “I wish to point out that it is not an attempt to introduce AI in the decision-making process itself. The system we are looking at has the ability to read 10 lakh words per second, which means you can make it read anything and ask it any question and it will give you the answer. The Ayodhya case had thousands of pages of documents and it becomes very easy when you have AI. There is no thought of substituting decision-making by human minds with computers…”

Earlier, Justice Lodha had said, “Justice Bobde has expressed his view to focus on use of AI in the judicial decision-making process. The idea… may help significantly in discharge of cases, but such use of technological innovations may have potential negative implications. The helpful use may become harmful. It may spread mass surveillance and assist spread of disinformation…”

Justice Bobde also called for steps to ensure good mental health for lawyers. “The Bar should have a committee for lawyers’ well-being and launch appropriate health-promoting initiatives,” said Justice Bobde.

The CJI also stressed on increasing access to justice. “One question journalists frequently ask me is about the fees the lawyers charge. I tell them frankly I have nothing to do with what they charge. Nobody can have grievances in anybody making a lot of money. But it blocks access to justice…”

