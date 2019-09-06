No Aryan invasion over South Asia, study reveals Iranian ancestry

The latest study by a team of archaeologists has now contradicted the previously believed theories that all South Asians have an Aryan ancestry.

Led by Vasant Shinde, former Vice-Chancellor of Deccan College, Pune, the study has found that the present-day South Asians are descendants of some indigenous population that already practiced farming and hunting-gathering.

“An all-Iranian-ancestry among South Asians departed from Iranian plateau lineages more than 12,000 years ago, making the present-day South Asians descendants of an indigenous population,” the study that was published on September 6, revealed.

Furthermore, the findings have also revealed that the first farmers of the Fertile Crescent had little or no contributions to the ancestry of South Asians.

“The South Asians who lived in the Indus Valley civilization belonged to a completely different group of hunter-gatherers, who began farming much earlier. This is in contradiction to the theory that the Iranians and South Asians shared ancestry,” the study has found.

The researchers gathered and performed DNA analysis on 61 skeletal samples found within one kilometer of the famous Harappan site of Rakhigarhi cemetery in present-day Haryana. This is for the first time that archaeologists have conducted DNA testing of the skeletal samples that has now revealed the clear ancestries of the Harappans.

The study, titled “An Ancient Harappan Genome lacks DNA from Steppe Pastoralists or Iranian farmers,” has traced and confirmed that the lineage of people of the Indus Valley civilization diverged from the lineage of ancient Iranians who were hunter-gatherers, farmers, and herders.

“The Iranian-lineage ancestry found in individuals of the Indus Valley Civilization split before 8000 BCE Ganj Dareh individuals, who lived in the Zagros mountains of the Iranian plateau before the emergence of crop farming around 7000 to 6000 BCE,” the researchers suggest.

The research team has also studied the spread of languages into South Asia, contradicting that it was contributed by the movement of Aryans.

“The Indo-European languages may have spread into South Asian from Eastern Europe via Central Asia during the first half of the 2nd millennium of BCE,” the study said.