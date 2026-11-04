‘No apraadh, only crimes’: Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary’s remark draws ridicule

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday said there is no ‘apraadh’ in the state, while there may be crimes. The remark, made during an event in Delhi, has led to a political row.

“Hamare yahan koi apraadh nahi hai. Apraadh ka concept hi khatam ho chuka hai. Crime ho sakte hain, lekin apraadh nahi, koi apraadhi nahi hai (There is no crime in Bihar. The concept of crime has been eliminated. There may be a crime, but there is no ‘apraadh’ (offence). There are no criminals,” Choudhary said. He was speaking at an event organised by state-owned National Highways Authority of India.