No animals to be sacrificed in open areas on Bakrid: Uttarakhand HC

Taking suo motu cognisance of newspaper reports on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s orders prohibiting animal sacrifice in open areas on Eid al-Adha, or Bakrid, the Uttarakhand High Court, on Tuesday, followed the footsteps of the UP government and ordered the district magistrates to ensure that no animal sacrifice takes place in open spaces. The Adityanath government had earlier issued the orders to ensure that the religious sentiments of the non-Muslim population are not hurt.

“It is directed that on the day of Eid-ul-Zuha (Bakr Eid) i.e. 22/23rd August, 2018, no animals including goat/sheep/buffalo shall be sacrificed in an open space, on any public street or any thoroughfare in front of any place of worship,” the Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Rajiv Sharma and Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari stated in the order, adding that “no cow or cow’s progeny or any camel shall be slaughtered on the day of Eid-ul-Zuha”.

Ordering that the blood from animal sacrifice must not go into the drains and that the blood and offal must not be dumped in open spaces, all local bodies across the state were directed to “remove the remains of sacrificed animals, if any, with due promptitude”.

The court further directed that the Hindus too must not sacrifice any animal in open spaces. “No animal shall be sacrificed inside any Temple, or in an open space or any public street or thoroughfare by the Hindus,” the order stated.

