No action yet on crumbling school building despite four letters by head

The government primary school at Jahangirpur village of Ludhiana. Express Photo The government primary school at Jahangirpur village of Ludhiana. Express Photo

Water seeping through cracked ceilings and walls during rain, broken window panes and roots of old trees peeping out of damaged walls — this is the scenario inside the government primary school at Jahangirpur village of Ludhiana. However, the education department and Public Works Department (PWD) is unmoved, despite the probability that the school building can collapse anytime, putting lives of around 200 children at risk. It is yet to declare the building unsafe as heavy rainfall has made the condition worse and students have to adjust in four classrooms. The walls, windows and ceiling of the entire building have become very weak.

Since the departments do not have any alternative, they are not declaring classrooms unsafe, putting the lives of more than 200 children at stake, said Manmohan Singh, head teacher of the school, who has written at least four letters in the past week, stating that due to heavy rain, the school building, which is already in a very bad shape, can collapse anytime. So, it should be declared unsafe at the earliest so that they can move kids out, but there has been no action till Saturday.

Singh, who has written to the block primary education officer, local MLA Sanjay Talwar and local PWD officials, said the school has more than 200 kids. “There are four classrooms and all of them are unsafe. Despite our several letters to various departments, the PWD is not declaring the building unsafe and lives of children are being put at stake,” he said.

Kuldeep Saini, Deputy District Education Officer, said a report from the PWD engineers is awaited to declare the building unsafe. “We are looking for some other arrangement, till a new building is constructed. Meanwhile, teachers can hold classes in the local gurdwara,” he said.

Unofficially, the head teacher has been asked to look for space and even contact local gurdwara.

“They (government) have no other space and we have been told to move to nearby gurdwara, but through unofficial verbal orders. A major tragedy is awaiting. Even roots of old trees have entered deep inside walls. We get scared when any child moves closer to any wall,” said Singh.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App