No action to be initiated by administration or police based on draft NRC: MHA

The government expects the Registrar General of India (RGI), monitoring the NRC upgradation, to complete the process of publishing the final NRC by August 31.

In the run-up to the publication of the draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam on July 30, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Wednesday directed the state government and neighbouring states to ensure maintenance of law and order.

The MHA has advised the state government of Assam to set up a state-level coordination committee under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary to ensure coordination among state agencies, NRC authorities and Central agencies. The ministry also categorically stated that no action should be initiated by the state administration or police based on the draft NRC. Also Read: Who is a citizen — in Assam, India?

On Tuesday, the ministry had reiterated that the NRC, to be published on July 30, is only a draft and after it is published, adequate opportunities for filing claims and objections will be available to those whose names are excluded from it.

It had also said that people who are not named in the draft will be given a month’s time to file claims and objections, besides subsequent judicial recourse. Also Read: People not part of draft NRC won’t be declared foreigners, says MHA

Among other things, the MHA has suggested round-the-clock control rooms at the state capital and district headquarters to be activated to receive complaints and coordinate prompt response.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had said there was no need to panic and all bona fide Indians will be given adequate opportunities to prove their citizenship. He also said the NRC was being updated in accordance with the “Assam Accord” signed on August 15, 1985, and the process was being carried out as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

