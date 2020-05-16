No action for now if firms don’t pay full wages to staff, says SC

Workers at a factory near Gill Road in Ludhiana on Friday. (Photo: Gurmeet Singh) Workers at a factory near Gill Road in Ludhiana on Friday. (Photo: Gurmeet Singh)

The Supreme Court Friday restrained the government from taking any coercive action for the time-being against companies and employers not following the official direction to pay employees full wages for the period of the national lockdown.

Taking up a petition filed by Hand Tools Manufactures Association on the, the bench of Justices L N Rao, S K Kaul and B R Gavai remarked that the March 29 circular of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), directing companies to make payment of full wages to workers, was an omnibus order and there was a larger question involved which needed to be answered.

Justice Kaul said there may be smaller companies which are not earning and are, hence, unable to pay. Issuing notice to the Centre, the bench said these units will not be able to pay their workers unless the government extends a helping hand.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, sought time to file the response of the government.

The plea urged the court to quash the circular asking private establishments to pay full wages to their workers for the lockdown period.

It said making full payments mandatory will lead to closure of small industrial units and bigger unemployment problems which will also adversely affect the economy.

Senior advocate Jamshed Cama, appearing for the petitioner, said companies are going out of work as they do not have enough orders.

