NMML Society rejig: Govt trying to rewrite history, says Congress

The Congress Wednesday hit out at the BJP government over the reconstitution of the NMML Society by removing Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh and Karan Singh as its members. The party called it a petty step on part of the government and accused it of trying to undo history.

“It’s condemnable and very unfortunate that Government has dropped all liberal voices and independent scholars from reconstituted NMML Society. All names, which believed in Nehruji’s ideology, have been removed…” Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tweeted. Kharge said the government wants to bring politics into NMML. Karan Singh said it is a matter of surprise that those who even hesitate to take Nehru’s name have been included in the committee.

“… they are leaving no stone unturned to undo history, to rewrite the heritage of this country… there have been other non-Congress governments, but nobody made an effort to rewrite the history of this country,” Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate told reporters.