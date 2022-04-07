NMC releases draft guidelines for national register of doctors after licentiate exam

WITH THE National Medical Commission (NMC) planning to soon switch over to a licentiate test after MBBS, the apex medical education regulator has released draft guidelines on how the doctors will be registered in order to practice medicine.

The guidelines provide framework for creating a dynamic national medical register, with a unique ID assigned to each student who qualifies NEET, with qualifications such as post-graduation and super-speciality training being added to the same ID.

The set of three draft guidelines also throws open the registration to foreign doctors who want to come to India to study in post-graduation courses, fellowships, clinical research, or voluntary clinical services. In addition, the guidelines also solve the lacunae of foreign experts being granted “permission” by the Health Ministry. Instead, the NMC will now grant a temporary registration to such doctors that will end with the duration of the programme.

The draft states that Indian medical graduates would be eligible for registration in the National Medical Register after they complete their MBBS degree from a recognised college, complete their year-long mandatory internship, and pass the National Exit Test (NExT). Foreign medical graduates can be registered after they have completed their education in a country other than India, are registerable as doctors in the said country, have completed a year-long internship in India, and have passed same NExT exam.

At present, Indian students do not have to sit for a licentiate exam after MBBS to get registered in their respective state medical councils, whereas, foreign medical graduates have to pass the screening test conducted by National Board Examinations in Medical Sciences to be registered.