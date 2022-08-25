scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022

NMC course correction to make future doctors present-ready

“Some of the definitions and modules are remnants from British era. The changes have been made to make medical education in accordance of current laws,” said Dr Sudhir Gupta, HoD of Forensic Medicine at AIIMS, Delhi.

Students will be asked to "demonstrate understanding" on issues such as myths surrounding the LGBTQ+ community.

National Medical Commission (NMC), the medical education regulator, has modified six modules for forensic medicine and two for psychiatry taught to undergraduate medical students to make the education more friendly to LGBTQ+ community.

The modifications include removing sodomy and “lesbianism” from unnatural sexual offences, making a distinction between sexual fetishes such as voyeurism, exhibitionism, or masochism and mental disorders stemming from such atypical interests, and teaching that two-finger test for virginity is “unscientific, inhuman, and discriminatory.”

The modified module on virginity test states that students will be trained on “how to apprise courts about unscientific basis of these tests if court orders it”, instead of discussions on medico-legal importance of the hymen that continued to be taught in medical courses despite the Supreme Court ruling it out years ago.

The modules also emphasise informed consent for sexual intercourse and discuss decriminalisation of adultery. The module for preparing a medico-legal report of a victim of sexual offence will include training on “sympathetic/empathetic” examination and interview of victims.

Changes to the modules in psychiatry focuses on study of the spectrum of gender and sexual orientations without considering them to be “psychosexual and gender identity disorders.” The students will be trained on human sexuality, gender dysphoria and sexual dysfunctions.

Students will be asked to “demonstrate understanding” on issues such as myths surrounding the LGBTQ+ community.

They will be trained to assess gender identity, understand how to discuss sexual orientation, and how to counsel the individuals and family members. Dr Rohan Krishnan, president, Federation of All India Medical Association, said: “These subjects are taught in third year; earlier it used to be in second year. The competencies have been revised to make them more sympathetic towards LGBT community.”

The changes were made on directions of Madras High Court. “An expert committee was formed by the Undergraduate Medical Education Board (under NMC) to address issues related to LGBTQIA+ community. The committee… recommended modifications…” the NMC said.

While stating that NMC has “revised the curriculum to make it less queer- and trans-phobic”, medical doctor, educator, and transgender activist Dr Aqsa Shaikh, however, said, “Although the changes seem very good, implementation is likely to be a challenge. Are current teachers even equipped to teach these competencies?”

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 02:44:17 am
