NMC chief, corporators clash again over permission for general body meeting

NMC chief Tukaram Mundhe has evoked sharp reactions from senior Congress leaders such as MLA Vikas Thakre and senior corporator Prafulla Gudadhe, after he registered an offence against Congress corporator Nitin Sathawane for allegedly obstructing NMC officials during a mass quarantine operation at Mominpura locality last month. NMC chief Tukaram Mundhe has evoked sharp reactions from senior Congress leaders such as MLA Vikas Thakre and senior corporator Prafulla Gudadhe, after he registered an offence against Congress corporator Nitin Sathawane for allegedly obstructing NMC officials during a mass quarantine operation at Mominpura locality last month.

Another row is brewing between municipal corporators from various political parties and Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, after the latter “refused permission” to hold the NMC general body meeting on June 20, reportedly citing Covid-19 management issues.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, BJP leader and Mayor Sandeep Joshi said corporators across party lines were firm on holding the meeting, by following social distancing and other regulations. The proposed meet is scheduled to be held at the Suresh Bhat auditorium instead of the NMC auditorium, so that corporators are able to follow distancing norms.

Joshi claimed he had given a letter to Mundhe about the meeting on June 11 and Mundhe had agreed to it the next day. But now, claimed Joshi, the NMC chief has “withdrawn” the permission. “No such permission from the NMC Commissioner is necessary since NMC is a sovereign body and can hold the meeting by its own resolution,” said Joshi.

“We will formulate our future strategy soon if the commissioner continues to stick to his guns,” he added.

Last month, Leader of Opposition Tanaji Wanve of the Congress had joined hands with ruling party leader Sandeep Jadhav to declare that a no-trust motion will be moved against Mundhe if he continued to “ignore” the people’s representatives.

Mundhe has also evoked sharp reactions from senior Congress leaders such as MLA Vikas Thakre and senior corporator Prafulla Gudadhe, after he registered an offence against Congress corporator Nitin Sathawane for allegedly obstructing NMC officials during a mass quarantine operation at Mominpura locality last month.

A strong pitch was reportedly made by senior Congress leaders earlier this month for Mundhe’s transfer. The report had led to a signature campaign on social media by some local residents, who praised Mundhe’s work in containing the Covid-19 problem in the city and opposed any move to transfer him. Thousands had signed in support of the municipal commissioner.

Despite repeated attempts, Mundhe couldn’t be reached for comment.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.