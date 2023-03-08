NLSIU executive council okays reservation policy for Kannadigas, lawyers’ association calls it ‘eyewash’

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU), during its executive council meeting in February, confirmed that it has “fully implemented the 25 per cent horizontal compartmentalised reservation for Karnataka students from academic year 2021”. The meeting was presided over by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud.

However, A P Ranganath, the former president of Advocates’ Association Bengaluru, has written to the CJI on March 1 claiming that the university’s 25% reservation policy for Karnataka students is an “eyewash” and accused the vice chancellor of “double standards”.

The NLSIU, Bengaluru, had earlier decided to bring up the issue at the university’s upcoming governing body meetings after it came under fire from the Karnataka government, advocate association members and pro-Kannada outfits for its controversial domicile reservation policy.

In a letter to Advocates’ Association Bengaluru, NLSIU Vice Chancellor Prof Sudhir Krishnaswamy said that the issue of reservation policy for Karnataka students and the concerns raised by the association were included in the agenda for the executive council meeting held on February 17.

The university has maintained that the institution’s implementation of the reservation policy is in conformity with the executive council resolutions, the National Law School of India Act, 1986, and the law declared by the Supreme Court on these matters.

The vice chancellor also stated that the executive council “also noted that the Supreme Court is already considering some of these issues in the special leave petition and that the decision of the Supreme Court will be implemented by the university in due course”.

However, in his letter to the CJI, Ranganath pointed out that Justice V Gopala Gowda had expressed various objections against the Inclusion and Expansion Plan 2021-23 in the university’s General Council meeting in 2021.

“The vice chancellor has not paid any heed to the letters addressed by the Hon’ble ministers and has merely given a vague and untenable reply. This raises a pertinent question and makes one wonder if the Inclusion and Expansion Plan, 2021 was introduced only to prevent a setback before the Hon’ble Supreme Court,” he said.

He added that the vice-chancellor, in reply to the association’s letter dated January 21 cited the pending litigation as an impediment to modifying the inclusion and expansion plan. “We are appalled with the apparent double standards of the Vice Chancellor,” he stated.

The advocates’ association has dubbed the horizontal ‘compartmentalised’ reservation policy of NLSIU as “restrictive” and has requested the CJI to convene an executive council meeting to ensure that a vertical ‘non compartmentalised’ policy be implemented, which they believe will be in line with other national law schools.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has posted the special leave petition hearing filed by the Karnataka government against NLSIU’s reservation policy, on March 15.