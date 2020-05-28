Nizamuddin Markaz: SC asks PCI on action against ‘communalisation’ by media

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde was hearing a plea by Jamiat-Ulama-I-Hind which alleged that the convention was being reported in such a manner as to spread communal hatred. (File Photo) A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde was hearing a plea by Jamiat-Ulama-I-Hind which alleged that the convention was being reported in such a manner as to spread communal hatred. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought to know whether the Press Council of India (PCI) has initiated any action on allegations that certain sections of print and electronic media had communalised the Nizamuddin Markaz issue involving members of Tablighi Jamaat.

In a separate matter, the top court also asked the Centre to respond to a plea seeking a probe into the circumstances leading to the holding of the Tablighi Jamaat convention in Nizamuddin in the national capital in March this year.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde was hearing a plea by Jamiat-Ulama-I-Hind which alleged that the convention was being reported in such a manner as to spread communal hatred. At the previous hearing, the court had said it “will not gag the press” and asked the petitioner to implead PCI. On Wednesday, the court issued notice to the respondents including the Centre, with the CJI observing “don’t let people instigate law and order issues… These are the things that later become law and order issues”.

