Nizamuddin Markaz: Delhi court grants bail to foreigners from 21 countries

A Delhi court Wednesday granted bail to foreign nationals from 21 countries who were chargesheeted for attending Markaz at Nizamuddin here by allegedly violating visa conditions, indulging in missionary activities illegally and violating government guidelines following the COVID-19 outbreak.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur granted the relief to the foreigners on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 10,000 each.

The accused will file their plea bargaining applications on Thursday, said advocate Ashima Mandla, appearing for some of the foreign nationals.

Plea bargaining means an accused pleads guilty to the offence and prays for a lesser punishment.

During the hearing, all the foreign nationals who were staying at a hotel, were produced before the court through video conferencing.

They were identified by the concerned official of the High Commission of the respective countries as well as the investigating officer.

The foreigners belonged to Afghanistan, Brazil, China, USA, Ukraine, Australia, Egypt, Russia, Algeria, Belgium, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, France, Kazakhstan, Morocco, Tunisia, UK, Fiji, Sudan, Philippines and Ethiopia.

