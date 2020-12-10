Nitrogen cylinders explode in Bhiwandi, two dead

The incident took place around 1.30 pm, when many of the workers had gone to a nearby mess for lunch, preventing several injuries. (Representational)

Two labourers died and four others sustained injuries as nitrogen cylinders exploded in Bhiwandi on Wednesday.

While the police have identified the deceased as Prem Bhoir (24) and Akshay Ashok Gautam (21), Alpesh Bhoir, Munir Momin, Vivekananda Bariki and Bajrang Shukla – also labourers – have been injured.

The incident occurred at Parasnath compound in Bhiwandi, where a steel cutting and welding unit of JE Mechanical company is located.

Senior Inspector Maloji Shinde of Narpoli police station said, “These six labourers are employees of JE Mechanical. So far, we have learnt that the company had ordered nitrogen cylinders from a firm based in Mahape. Within five minutes of the workers offloading these cylinders from the truck and storing them in their warehouse, the cylinders exploded.”

While Bhoir and Gautam were brought declared dead in hospital, Momin, Bariki and Shukla are being treated at Lotus hospital. Alpesh Bhoir was later transferred to Jupiter hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

“The incident took place around 1.30 pm, when many of the workers had gone to a nearby mess for lunch, preventing several injuries,” said Shinde.

The Narpoli police has so far registered a case of accidental death report. “We will investigate and try to ascertain whose negligence caused the mishap. Action will be taken accordingly,” he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd