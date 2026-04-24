Nitish’s heir apparent puts himself ‘under probation’: Why Nishant is in no rush for a title

JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar, who is set to embark on a yatra across Bihar from West Champaran next month, will decide later about taking up any key post within the party, sources said.

Nishant’s full-fledged political entry had come ahead of Nitish’s election to the Rajya Sabha and resignation as Bihar chief minister. Nishant has been seen as the long-term leader of the JD(U). However, he has not yet taken up any key post in the party.

On Wednesday, the JD(U) retained Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha as its national working president. It also elevated former Jehanabad MP and EBC leader Chandeshwar Prasad Chandravanshi to the role of national vice president, making him the No 3 in the hierarchy after Nitish Kumar and Sanjay Kumar Jha. Former IAS officer Manish Verma was retained as the party’s national general secretary.