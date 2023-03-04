scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Nitish to send senior officials to TN to probe ‘attacks’ on Bihar migrants

Videos of Bihar workers talking about some of their acquaintances being assaulted in Tamil Nadu went viral on Friday.  Though the Tamil Nadu police dismissed the videos as “fake”, the matter snowballed into a controversy with political parties taking note of the videos.

Amid conflicting reports on alleged assault on some labourers from Bihar in Tamil Nadu, the Nitish Kumar government has decided to send a four-member team to Chennai on Saturday.

The CM took the call following a meeting with a delegation of BJP leaders, requesting him to look into the allegations.

The Bihar government’s press release said the four-member team would be led by Rural Development Secretary Balamurugan D, and include IG (CID) P Kannan, Labour Resources Department Special Secretary Alok Kumar and another official. The team would talk to Bihar workers’ associations and senior government officials to find out the facts.

Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said in the Assembly that the videos were “rumours”. He later tweeted that it was the BJP that had been “spreading the rumours”.

In a series of tweets, Tamil Nadu Police said the videos are of “fights among local residents and among Bihar and Jharkhand workers in TN”. “The contents are posted without verifying the facts. Please don’t believe or spread such rumours,” said a tweet.

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 01:37 IST
