Nitish set to begin ‘Jal Jivan and Hariyali’ yatra today

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is all set to begin his ‘Jal Jivan and Hariyali’ (water, life and greenery) yatra on Tuesday.

Nitish will begin the yatra from Champaran, aiming to play up the symbolism of Mahatma Gandhi’s Champaran Satyagraha. He will cover all 38 districts of the state in several phases, starting with West Champaran, East Chamapran, Siwan and Gopalganj in the first leg.

Each day of the yatra will see a public meeting on environment preservation and planting of trees under the ‘Jal, Jivan and Hariyali’ mission — recently launched by the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Nitish will also lay the foundation of several development schemes and review existing ones, including the beautification of ponds and fishery projects.

The principal opposition party RJD has termed the yatra “yet another political exercise at the expense of public money” and has demanded a white paper on “money spent on previous half a dozen yatras” by Nitish over last 14 years.