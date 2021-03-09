scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 09, 2021
Nitish loses cool in House, asks RJD member to learn rules of proceedings

By: Express News Service | Patna |
March 9, 2021 8:05:30 am
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lost his cool in the state Legislative Council on Monday and reprimanded an RJD Member, asking him to learn rules of legislative proceedings.

The incident took place when state Rural Works Minister Jayant Raj was responding to a query. RJD MLC Subodh Rai, who was not satisfied with the answer, rose to ask a supplementary question, but without permission of Council Chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh.

As per rules, any second member of a House can ask a supplementary question only after the minister has fully answered the original question.

Perturbed with frequent interventions, Nitish rose to intervene and suggested that the RJD MLC to get conversant with rules of legislative proceedings first. But Rai started arguing with the CM. At this, the CM looked upset and raised his voice, asking the RJD leader, “Pehle niyam jaan lo (first know the rules) and then ask questions. You may take your seat.”

However, the council chairperson intervened and brought the Upper House in order.

Later, RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tewari said: “Though there is nothing wrong in the CM giving a piece of advice to a RJD legislator, the CM has been getting upset at little things these days.”

In last Assembly session, Nitish had lost his cool over an attack by Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

