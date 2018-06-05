Nitish Kumar will be elder brother in Bihar NDA, says JDU

JD(U) asserted that its president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will play the role of an “elder brother” in the NDA in the state. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/File) JD(U) asserted that its president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will play the role of an “elder brother” in the NDA in the state. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/File)

AT A time when the BJP has invited its allies in Bihar to a meeting on June 7 to celebrate four years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in office, its ally JD(U) has asserted that its president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will play the role of an “elder brother” in the NDA in the state. The June 7 meeting will be the first-ever show of unity of NDA constituents JD(U), LJP and RLSP after Nitish Kumar’s return to the alliance. The BJP’s invitation comes at a time when its allies in Bihar have started asserting that the party should keep them in the loop on crucial issues and put NDA’s interests ahead.

JD (U) principal general secretary and the party’s national spokesperson K C Tyagi said, “It is a welcome move. We now hope such a meeting is also called at the national level. We need to meet quite often.”

Tyagi said senior JD(U) leaders met Sunday in the presence of Nitish Kumar. “We wanted to clear misgivings in certain sections of media about our political course. We will remain in NDA with respect. We are solidly with NDA and our leader Nitish Kumar would play the role of an elder brother in the Bihar NDA alliance…If BJP wants to repeat its 2014 performance, it needs Nitish Kumar”.

Asked why JD (U) had been asserting that Nitish would play the role of an “elder brother” in the NDA alliance in Bihar, Tyagi said, “At times, one has to clarify certain misgivings and assert its position. We are not saying that we alone are responsible for NDA’s success in polls from 2005 to 2010, but Nitish Kumar’s development image surely drew votes.”

A senior BJP leader said, “People are reading too much into political overtures of various parties. We are taking good care of our alliance partners, both at the state and central levels”.

Sources said the NDA alliance partners are trying to come together as a unit to pressure BJP into conceding maximum seats to the allies in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

