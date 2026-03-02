Nitish Kumar turns 75: Working tirelessly for Bihar, says PM

Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant offers him sweets on the occasion. (Image Source: Information and Public Relations Department, Bihar govt)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the latter’s 75th birthday, saying the JD(U) chief’s “vision and development schemes have positively impacted countless lives”.

JD(U) workers held blood donation camps on the day. As usual, the Chief Minister refrained from any public cutting of cakes to mark the occasion.

Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar, offered a special puja at Patna’s Hanuman temple and was seen offering sweets to his father on the occasion.

PM Modi said in a post on X, “Birthday greetings to Bihar CM Shri Nitish Kumar Ji. He has been tirelessly working for Bihar’s progress over the last several years. His vision and development schemes have positively impacted countless lives. Praying for his long and healthy life.”