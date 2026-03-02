Nitish Kumar turns 75: Working tirelessly for Bihar, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the latter’s 75th birthday, saying the JD(U) chief’s “vision and development schemes have positively impacted countless lives”.
JD(U) workers held blood donation camps on the day. As usual, the Chief Minister refrained from any public cutting of cakes to mark the occasion.
Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar, offered a special puja at Patna’s Hanuman temple and was seen offering sweets to his father on the occasion.
PM Modi said in a post on X, “Birthday greetings to Bihar CM Shri Nitish Kumar Ji. He has been tirelessly working for Bihar’s progress over the last several years. His vision and development schemes have positively impacted countless lives. Praying for his long and healthy life.”
The Bihar CM received birthday wishes from several Union ministers, Chief Ministers of other states, and his Cabinet colleagues, besides BJP national president Nitin Nabin and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.
Bihar minister Madan Sahani organised a separate birthday celebration for Nitish Kumar. While the CM did not attend the function, JD(U) national president Sanjay Kumar Jha cut a cake on behalf of the CM. Rajya Sabha MP and Union minister Ramnath Thakur was also present.
Madan Sahani said the party would celebrate the CM’s birthday as “Gaurav Divas (Pride Day)” from now onwards, because the CM has brought “pride to the state” from an “age of darkness”.
