Nitish Kumar to Patna’s pvt hospitals: Be ready to treat Covid patients

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File) Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File)

With the number of coronavirus cases seeing a spike, the Bihar government has asked all private hospitals in Patna to get ready to treat Covid-19 patients and make available at least 25 per cent of its beds for the purpose.

So far, 30 hospitals have applied with district authorities to start the treatment of Covid-19 hospitals, even as the state government is creating 100-bed Covid centre at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

Paras HMRI hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Asif Rahman told The Indian Express, “We are in talks with the government regarding taking up Covid cases.” Asked if there could be cap on charges of isolation beds in private hospitals, he said, “Such things have not been discussed yet.”

CGHS-linked private hospitals have to set apart 1300-odd beds and can create additional isolation beds for Covid patients.

Private hospitals in other districts, however, have not been asked to take up Covid patients yet.

As of July 19, Bihar had recorded 26,379 Covid-19 cases, with 179 deaths. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said in a press statement: “We are trying to take per day testing to 20,000. We are also opening more dedicated Covid care centres besides increasing number of beds with oxygen cylinders. We have also started several antigen testing centres including 25 at Patna.”

Meanwhile, Bihar Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav kept up his attack on the state government. “Bihar’s increased positivity rate is highest in the country and is an indicator that tests haven’t kept pace with spread of the disease,” he said. “Bihar is sitting on the tip of iceberg but our narcissist 15 yrs Nitish govt is busy in electioneering.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.