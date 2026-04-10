Nitish Kumar takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP, achieves rare feat

Nitish Kumar on Friday achieved a major political feat when he took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha. Known for his handling of coalition politics, Kumar played a key role in keeping the National Democratic Alliance in power in Bihar as well as the Centre.

With this move, Kumar achieved the feat of serving every legislative body in the country — Bihar Assembly, legislative council, Lok Sabha, and now the Rajya Sabha.

Following his election to Parliament, Kumar stepped down from the Bihar Legislative Council. His resignation was formally submitted by JD(U) MLC Sanjay Gandhi to Council chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh.