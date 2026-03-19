Nitish Kumar set for unopposed return as JD(U) chief

Nitish had taken over as JD(U) national president from party colleague and now Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh) in December 2023.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to return as the party’s national president unopposed, being the sole candidate to file nomination for the post Thursday.

Nitish had taken over as JD(U) national president from party colleague and now Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh) in December 2023.

This will be his fourth term as party chief. He first became national president in April 2016, taking over from senior leader Sharad Yadav. He was re-elected in 2019 but made way for RCP Singh in 2020.

On March 16, 2026, JD(U) announced a fresh election schedule for the post.

Following his recent Rajya Sabha victory and impending resignation as Chief Minister, Nitish, the incumbent president, is widely expected to be re-elected unopposed.