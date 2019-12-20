‘Bilkul laagu nahin hoga’: Nitish Kumar on implementation of NRC in Bihar

The country-wide implementation of NRC, including Bihar, was stated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the floor of the Parliament. The country-wide implementation of NRC, including Bihar, was stated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the floor of the Parliament.

Allaying apprehensions about the implementation of National Register for Citizens (NRC) in the state, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Friday asserted that it will not be applied in Bihar.

In a terse reply to queries from journalists, who had sought his response on the proposed country-wide implementation of NRC, Kumar said, “Kaahe ka NRC? Bilkul laagu nahin hoga (NRC, what for? Will not at all be implemented).”

The country-wide implementation of NRC was stated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the floor of the Parliament.

On Saturday, the JD(U), an ally of the BJP-led NDA, said party chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar does not support a pan-India NRC. The party’s MPs had voted for the CAB in Parliament.

The Bihar CM had never said it officially, though he had promised journalists that he would speak in detail on the NRC.

Another ally of the BJP, the Akali Dal, has also publicly expressed reservation on the NRC and the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament.

The chief ministers of five Opposition-ruled states — West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee, Punjab’s Amarinder Singh, Rajasthan’s Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh’s Bhupesh Baghel and Kerala’s Pinarayi Vijayan — have already opposed both the CAA and NRC.

Besides, some ruling parties in states — like the Telangana Rasthra Samithi (TRS) in Telangana and AAP in Delhi — have also criticised a nationwide NRC. The TRS and AAP also opposed the CAB in Parliament.

